Retail brands, food outlets to set shop in Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: Waiting for a flight will no longer be an arduous task at the Tiruchy international airport as several popular retail brands and food and beverage outlets are likely to open in the next few months.

Airport authorities said around 20 retail outlets and 20 food and beverage outlets will be established in the security hold area, which can be accessed by both arriving and departing passengers. Officials added that some shops may also come up in the passenger waiting area. The additions are aimed at enhancing the travel experience of passengers, providing them with a modern and enjoyable experience while they wait for their flights.

According to AAI sources, Refex Airports and Transportation, which operates commercial retail spaces in the Pune International Airport and Srinagar International Airport, has bagged the tender/ contract for Tiruchy airport as well. The firm will manage the design, lease, and operations of more than 20 retail brands at the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB). The outlets will include fashion, lifestyle, electronics, souvenirs, branded fabrics, beauty products, and convenience stores. Further, Navilan Enterprises has been awarded the contract for food and beverage outlets. The food and beverage outlets will offer meals, snacks, and a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, AAI sources added.