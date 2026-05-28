Singapenn team to don new navy-blue uniform

CHENNAI: The all-women Singapenn Special Task Force (SSTF) is set to get a redesigned tactical uniform featuring navy blue half-sleeve shirts, khaki combat trousers and lightweight operational gear.

Police sources said the new uniform will include a black cap with a metal badge, shoulder epaulettes indicating rank, specially designed police insignia and regimental logo badges, lightweight sports shoes, a khaki lanyard and a durable web belt aimed at ensuring comfort during field operations and long working hours. Sources added that authorities are yet to finalise the weapons to be issued to sub-inspectors in the force.

At a recent high-level meeting, it was decided that an SSTF unit would be established in all 250 police sub-divisions. Each unit will have 20 officers functioning under a DSP’s supervision.

Selected personnel will undergo one month of intensive training, while newly-recruited members will receive training based on exclusive modules prepared for the task force. Officials said the government has fixed a deadline for completing the recruitment and training process, and the first batch of is expected to be inducted before June 2027.