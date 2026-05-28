Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu issues fresh heatwave advisory as temperatures cross 40 degrees Celsius in multiple districts

Chennai records 41.1°C as state warns vulnerable groups of heat-related illness and steps up treatment facilities and awareness campaigns.
Motorists navigate through shimmering mirages on Kamarajar Salai as Chennai reels under scorching summer heat and intense heatwave conditions on Wedensday.
Motorists navigate through shimmering mirages on Kamarajar Salai as Chennai reels under scorching summer heat and intense heatwave conditions on Wedensday. Express | Ashwin Prasath
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued a fresh health advisory as heatwave conditions are expected to persist across the state.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said in its bulletin that higher maximum and minimum temperatures, along with high humidity, are likely to cause discomfort, especially in coastal regions.

With temperatures crossing 40°C in several districts, including Chennai which recorded 41.1°C on Wednesday, the heatwave is expected to continue for the next few days, the bulletin added.

A state government release said the public health and disease control department has issued an advisory warning that infants, young children, pregnant women and the elderly are at higher risk of heat-related illnesses.

It explained that while the average human body temperature is around 37°C, exposure to higher ambient temperatures forces the body to cool itself through sweating and increased blood flow to the skin. Prolonged exposure can lead to dehydration and heat stress.

The advisory listed symptoms of heat-related illness, including excessive thirst, headache, fatigue, dizziness, muscle cramps, reduced urine output, fainting and body pain.

Corporations across the state, including Chennai, have set up treatment facilities for heat-related conditions in urban primary health centres, welfare centres and government hospitals. Public awareness campaigns on heat safety are also underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tamil Nadu heatwave