Thol Thirumavalavan urges VCK cadre to stop protesting against DMK

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday urged party cadre not to protest against the DMK over criticism of the party’s recent political decisions and asked them not to fall for what he called false propaganda.

In a video message shared on social media, Thirumavalavan appealed to party workers to focus on strengthening the VCK at the grassroots instead of escalating tensions with its former ally.

“VCK cadre should avoid protesting against the DMK and focus on strengthening our party at the ground level. Those who are against us will always criticise us,” he said.

Explaining the party’s move to support the TVK government and later join the cabinet, he said he had informed DMK president M K Stalin about extending support but not about the later decision to become part of the government.

“I discussed and informed him about supporting TVK. However, party workers also insisted we join the cabinet and we later decided to do so. I could not inform it to the DMK leader, though I informed second-rung leaders. So, the disappointment among DMK cadre is understandable,” he said.

Thirumavalavan stressed that VCK’s electoral success came through alliance-based voting and reiterated its commitment to its former alliance.

“Stalin knows the importance we gave to the DMK alliance. We won because we voted for our alliance and our alliance voted for us. Do not believe false propaganda,” he said.

He also said he had spoken to TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna only to convey condolences after the Karur stampede and added that criticism by DMK MP A Raja had personally hurt him.