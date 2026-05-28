Three more trains to Tiruvannamalai; happy news for Andhra, Telangana pilgrims

CHENNAI: In a move expected to ease the passenger traffic to Tiruvannamalai from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Railway Board has accorded approval to a South Central Railway proposal for regularisation of two special trains connecting the states with the temple city, as well as the extension of a service up to the pilgrimage centre.

According to an order, the Narasapur-Tiruvannamalai weekly special train and the Charlapalli-Tiruchy weekly special express via Tiruvannamalai will be converted into regular services. Additionally, the Guntur-Tirupati daily express will be extended up to Tiruchy via Tiruvannamalai.

Accordingly, the Guntur-Tiruchy daily service has been proposed to depart at 4.05 am and reach Tiruchy at 2 pm, with stoppages at Katpadi, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Ariyalur and Srirangam, among others. In the return direction, the train is proposed to depart from Tiruchy at 4 pm and reach Guntur at 11.20 am the following day.