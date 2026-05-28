Three more trains to Tiruvannamalai; happy news for Andhra, Telangana pilgrims

CHENNAI: In a move expected to ease the passenger traffic to Tiruvannamalai from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Railway Board has accorded approval to a South Central Railway proposal for regularisation of two special trains connecting the states with the temple city, as well as the extension of a service up to the pilgrimage centre.
According to an order, the Narasapur-Tiruvannamalai weekly special train and the Charlapalli-Tiruchy weekly special express via Tiruvannamalai will be converted into regular services. Additionally, the Guntur-Tirupati daily express will be extended up to Tiruchy via Tiruvannamalai.
Accordingly, the Guntur-Tiruchy daily service has been proposed to depart at 4.05 am and reach Tiruchy at 2 pm, with stoppages at Katpadi, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Ariyalur and Srirangam, among others. In the return direction, the train is proposed to depart from Tiruchy at 4 pm and reach Guntur at 11.20 am the following day.
Further, the Narasapur-Tiruvannamalai weekly special train is proposed to depart Narasapur at 1 pm on Wednesdays and reach Tiruvannamalai at 4.55 am the next day. In the return journey, the train will leave Tiruvannamalai at 11 am on Thursdays and reach Narasapur at 5.50 am the following day. The date for the commencement of regular services of the Narasapur-Tiruvannamalai weekly express and the Guntur-Tiruchy daily express are yet to be notified.
Meanwhile, the regular operation of the Charlapalli-Tiruchy weekly express via Tiruvannamalai will commence on July 8, the order stated. The train will depart Charlapalli at 5.20 pm on Tuesdays and reach Tiruchy at 6.45 pm the next day. The stoppages include Katpadi (11.40 am), Vellore Cantonment (12.03 pm) and Tiruvannamalai (1.20 pm). In the return journey, the train will leave Tiruchy at 9.30 pm on Wednesdays and arrive at Charlapalli at 9.30 pm the next day.