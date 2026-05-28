TN government to tap sports science to steer school students away from drug abuse

CHENNAI: In a push to combat drug abuse among school students, the state government has announced plans to integrate sports science and scientific learning methods in curriculum, with a focus on improving students’ physical and mental well-being from an early age.

For this, physical education teachers across the state will soon work with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to identify students with natural sporting talent and give them sports science-based training aimed at preparing them for national and international competitions.

The move was announced after a high-level meeting at the secretariat attended by Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna and School Education Minister Rajmohan as part of the government’s ‘Drug-Free Tamil Nadu’ initiative. The initiative comes amid growing concerns over substance abuse among school students, with teachers flagging the use of tobacco products and alcohol on campus.