TN government to tap sports science to steer school students away from drug abuse

CHENNAI: In a push to combat drug abuse among school students, the state government has announced plans to integrate sports science and scientific learning methods in curriculum, with a focus on improving students’ physical and mental well-being from an early age.
For this, physical education teachers across the state will soon work with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to identify students with natural sporting talent and give them sports science-based training aimed at preparing them for national and international competitions.
The move was announced after a high-level meeting at the secretariat attended by Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna and School Education Minister Rajmohan as part of the government’s ‘Drug-Free Tamil Nadu’ initiative. The initiative comes amid growing concerns over substance abuse among school students, with teachers flagging the use of tobacco products and alcohol on campus.
After the meeting, Aadhav Arjuna said the government has also intensified efforts through the police department, including special monitoring mechanisms, to curb the circulation of narcotic substances. Stressing that sports would now be given importance on a par with academics, he said students could excel in studies only when they are physically fit and mentally healthy.
The release said awareness will also be spread among students regarding the 3% sports quota in government and public sector jobs.
Meanwhile, Minister Rajmohan said teachers, parents and officials would work together to ensure students become physically and mentally strong and self-confident through scientific education integrated with sports training.
He also said sports would receive greater importance alongside academics in the coming days. On shortage of physical education teachers in government schools, he said appointments would be made soon.