TN Governor Arlekar, CM Joseph Vijay, other political leaders extend Bakrid festival wishes

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R V Arlekar, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, DMK president M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and several political leaders on Wednesday extended Bakrid greetings to the Muslim community across the state and the country.

In his message, Governor Arlekar said Eid al-Adha symbolises the values of sacrifice, compassion and faith. He said the festival promotes sharing, unity and communal harmony, and wished people happiness, peace and prosperity.

Chief Minister Vijay said Bakrid commemorates the sacrifice and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim and conveys the values of faith, kindness, sharing and humanity. He added that the festival underscored the importance of love, equality and religious harmony in society.

Stalin said Bakrid reflects the spirit of charity and helping the poor and needy. Extending his wishes to Muslims, he said the bond between the DMK and the Muslim community would endure forever.

Palaniswami said the festival imparted lessons on sacrifice, devotion and humanity, and called upon people to uphold peace, brotherhood and social harmony. Indian National League state president Nagore Raja also greeted Muslims and appealed for peace, communal harmony and unity.