TVK govt will explore all legal options to secure NEET exemption, says Health Minister Arunraj

The TVK government will explore all legal options to secure exemption from NEET, says Health Minister K G Arunraj in an exclusive interview with TNIE’s Sinduja Jane. A medical doctor and minister in Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s cabinet, he says the state is focused on improving cleanliness in government hospitals.

The state had filed a case in the Supreme Court on the President’s refusal to give assent to the Tamil Nadu Undergraduate Medical Courses Admission Bill, 2021. How is the TVK government planning to take it forward?

We have been opposing NEET consistently from the beginning, on the grounds that it is against the rights of states and the rural poor, who cannot afford coaching centre fees. Recently, the SC also blamed the National Testing Agency for repeated question paper leaks. Similar to ‘one nation, one election’, ‘one nation, one exam’ is also a centralised tendency that goes against state rights. It is also logistically difficult to conduct such a crucial exam, which affects the future of so many aspiring students. We are against it, and we will explore all legal options in this regard.

What will be the health priorities in the first TVK government budget?

As I said, our priority will be improving cleanliness and ambience of hospitals. We want to give a facelift to urban health facilities. The focus has always been on rural health, but more than 50% of state’s population now lives in urban areas, so urban health is going to be our focus.