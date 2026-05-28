Upset over wife’s refusal to talk, man dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

THENI: A 36-year-old two-wheeler mechanic, who tried to die by suicide in front of Cumbum police station on Tuesday night, succumbed to injuries at Theni Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. According to police, A Madan Kumar had taken his wife Bhavani (33) to her mother’s house in Chennai. A dispute arose between the couple and the woman who had allegedly refused to talk to him. A depressed Madan had come to the police station claiming that his wife was not picking up his calls, and that police should intervene.

Officials, however, suggested that the issue be mutually discussed and amicably resolved. On Tuesday night, Madan came to the station again and tried to die by suicide. Police rescued him and rushed him to Cumbum Government Hospital. He was later transferred to Theni Medical College Hospital where he died on Wednesday morning. A case has been registered.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Health Department’s helpline 104 or Sneha helpline: 91-44-24640050)