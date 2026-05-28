Woman claims police assault led to son’s hospitalisation in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A woman from Singanallur alleged that her son was assaulted by police during interrogation at Singanallur police station, which led to health complications and his subsequent admission at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Shanthi, a resident of Neelikkonampalayam near Singanallur, claimed that her 24-year-old son, Manikandan, was stomped by the police with boots while being questioned on Wednesday morning.

According to Shanthi, Manikandan was called to the station in connection with an altercation on Sunday at a Tasmac outlet involving his friends Ranjith and Seenachandran.

“My son was taken inside for questioning while I was asked to wait outside. Police kicked him mercilessly with their boots. He suddenly suffered a seizure and started vomiting blood. They neither arranged an ambulance nor provided timely help,” she alleged.

She later took him to the GH in a private taxi for treatment. However, Singanallur police inspector Rajasekaran denied the allegations and said, “Manikandan and Ranjith assaulted Seenachandran during a drunken brawl. We called Manikandan for an inquiry. There was no physical assault.

He experienced breathing difficulty due to stress soon after we informed him that he would be remanded in the case. Everything is clearly recorded on CCTV,” he said.