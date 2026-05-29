13-year-old boy dies under mysterious circumstances while playing at home

ERODE: A 13-year-old boy accidentally died while playing at his home in Ichipalayam near Kodumudi in Erode district, on Tuesday evening.

The victim, Darshan, from Valathan Kottai Pudur of Ichipalayam in Erode District, was a Class 6 student at Valathankottai government middle school. He lived with his parents Perumal and Sathya, and his three-year-old sister.

According to police, Perumal, Sathya, and their daughter had gone to Othakkadai at around 7 pm on Tuesday. Darshan was left at home with his grandmother, Papammal.

Darshan was allegedly angry that he was left at home. Around 8 pm, when Papammal returned from a nearby temple, she found Darshan lying unconscious. He was rushed to the Kodumudi government hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police suspect that the boy was playing with a rope when the incident occured.

Police are yet to determine whether the incident was a case of suicide or accidental death. Kodumudi police handed over the body to the family on Wednesday evening after the postmortem. A case has been registered.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department's helpline 104)