AIADMK united under Edappadi K Palaniswami, says SP Velumani

COIMBATORE: AIADMK Thondamuthur MLA SP Velumani on Thursday sought to dismiss speculation over a leadership tussle within the party, asserting that all leaders remain united “like brothers” under general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Addressing reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport, the senior leader said he has spoken to CVe Shanmugam.

“My views and his (Shanmugam’s) are identical. We met the general secretary, resolved our differences and remain united. We will act only in accordance with the aspirations of crores of party cadres,” Velumani said.

Accusing a section of the media and some YouTube channels of creating unnecessary confusion, Velumani said certain constructive concerns were raised within the party only with the intention of strengthening the AIADMK and helping it regain power. “Our goal is to form an AIADMK government again. EPS has assured that the issues will be resolved and discussions are continuing,” he said.

On allegations that a section of AIADMK MLAs, led by him and Shanmugam, had supported the TVK during the trust vote for power, Velumani said, “From the beginning, we have maintained that EPS is our general secretary. He has agreed to lead the party on the path to victory,” he said.