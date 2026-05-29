Aspirants clamour for Covid-era age relaxation, TNUSRB yet to take call

CHENNAI: With the Covid-era age relaxation for government recruitment set to expire on September 12, a section of aspirants has urged the state to extend the concession, stating that the upcoming Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) notifications could render thousands ineligible.

The demand assumes significance as the TNUSRB’s annual planner for 2026 tentatively schedules the joint recruitment notification in November, after the relaxation window ends.

The concession was introduced through a Government Order (G.O.), issued by the Human Resource Management Department on September 13, 2021, granting a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit for direct recruitment.

Under the order, the upper age limit for general category candidates in TNUSRB recruitment was raised from 28 to 30 years, for BC, MBC and DNC candidates from 30 to 32 years, and for SC/ST candidates from 33 to 35 years.

However, a clarification letter issued by the HRM Department’s Welfare Section on May 6, 2025, stated that the relaxation would apply only to notifications issued between September 13, 2021, and September 12, 2026. Aspirants alleged that recruitment delays during and after the pandemic deprived many candidates of job opportunities.