Cash-for-darshan row at Tiruchendur temple: Priest under scanner after minister’s surprise audit

THOOTHUKUDI: An investigation is underway at the famous Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur after a priest allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 per head from the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), S. Ramesh, and his aides during a surprise inspection at 5:00 AM on Friday.

The incident occurred despite the temple administration recently suspending all paid darshan formats to ensure free, equal access for all devotees during the ongoing Vaigasi Visagam festival, scheduled between May 28 and 31.

Sources revealed that the Minister arrived at the temple unannounced and sent his Personal Assistant ahead to arrange darshan for a group of four through the Shanmugavilas Mandapam. An archakar on duty allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 per person. The Minister’s PA subsequently transferred the requested Rs 4,000 via a digital payment mode.