Decks cleared for hiring 4,000 assistant professors in govt-run institutions across TN

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted approval to the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) to proceed with the process for recruiting 4,000 assistant professors to government-run colleges (arts and science), college of education, and constituent colleges in the state.

A division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and V Lakshminarayanan passed the orders on Wednesday while allowing the writ appeals moved by the state government against a single judge’s order quashing two GOs issued in 2022 regarding open competitive process for the recruitment.

The TRB had issued a notification on March 14, 2024, for filling 4,000 vacancies of assistant professors in government-run colleges pursuant to two GOs issued by the higher education department on the mode of selection – open competitive process – and to do away with earmarking of certain posts to guest lecturers.

Guest lecturers, feeling aggrieved by the GOs and notification, approached the court for regularising their services as per a GO issued on March 21, 2020, which earmarked 1,146 posts for guest lecturers.

A single judge, by an order dated April 2, 2024, quashed the portion of the 2022 GO pertaining to not providing a separate window for guest lecturers to be regularised, and directed the government to continue the selection process in terms of the 2022 GO and complete the exercise in 12 weeks.