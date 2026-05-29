Eighty-eight mechanised fishing boats face action in Thoothukudi over verification audit

THOOTHUKUDI: The Fisheries department is mulling action against 26 mechanised fishing vessels that did not report to the annual verification. Also, 62 unregistered mechanised bottom trawlers too are set to face official action in this regard. Among the 26 mechanised vessels that didn’t report six were from the Vembar fishing harbour and the remaining from the Thoothukudi fishing harbour. Officials managed to survey 494 vessels out of the 521 registered with the fisheries department.

“Either the vessels might have been sold out or transferred to other fishing harbours,” said a senior fisheries official. A show-cause notice will be issued to the owners of the vessel for explanation before annulling the registration,” he added.

The district administration conducted annual verification of mechanised fishing vessels on May 26. Fourteen teams of officials verified the registration of such vessels operated in Thoothukudi district. The district has 521 registered mechanised fishing vessels operative in three fishing harbours of Thoothukudi, Tharuvaikulam, and Vembar. While Tharuvaikulam fishing has nearly 240 gill-net mechanised fishing vessels, the two other harbours operate bottom trawlers.