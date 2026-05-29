Home delivery of ration is govt’s 5-year vision for PDS, says TN Civil Supplies Minister

CHENNAI: The TVK government’s vision for the Public Distribution System (PDS) is to gradually transition from the traditional collection of essential commodities from ration shops to direct doorstep delivery for consumers. Though the shift may not happen immediately, the government plans to modernise the PDS over the next five years to achieve this goal, said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Venkataramanan.

Speaking to TNIE, Venkataramanan recalled the announcement made by TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay that the ultimate objective is to enhance consumer convenience and food security by delivering subsidised rice, pulses and other PDS commodities directly to beneficiaries’ homes.

“Today, consumers book LPG cylinders through mobile phones and receive doorstep delivery. We are planning to implement a similar system for PDS commodities as well. The government will work towards achieving this goal over the next five years,” said Venkataramanan.