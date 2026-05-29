Hotelier’s plea against meetings & protests in front of his outlet binned

MADURAI: Observing that private interest must give way to the larger public interest in a democracy, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court refused to allow a plea by a restaurant owner seeking direction to the police not to grant permission for public meetings and protests in front of his restaurant in Tenkasi.

The court however directed the authorities to ensure that the entry and exit to the restaurant is not completely blocked during the events and the petitioner’s business functioned in a peaceful manner. In case of any violations in future, the petitioner may approach the court or the authorities concerned, it added.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order while hearing a petition filed by R Muthuraja, who is running a restaurant near Sankarankoil in Tenkasi.