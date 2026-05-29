INTERVIEW | Pernambut needs a government college: MLA K Sindu

Gudiyatham MLA K Sindu of TVK, who won the recent Assembly election with a margin of 10,097 votes, said that drinking water shortage remains the biggest issue in the constituency. On Wednesday morning, her office is crowded with residents waiting to submit petitions. Yet, the hectic schedule does not seem to shake Sindu, who remains composed. In an interaction with Nimisha S Pradeep, she speaks about infrastructure, healthcare, and her dream projects for the constituency. Edited excerpts:
What are the key issues you have identified in the Gudiyatham constituency?
Drinking water shortage, especially in rural areas, is a pressing concern. Lack of streetlights near Pernambut and inadequate drainage facilities in several pockets are also major issues.
Many tannery deaths have been reported in Pernambut. What action will you take?
I have planned inspections in these factories in the coming days. Based on the findings, further action will be taken to ensure worker safety.
With a new District Headquarters Hospital in Gudiyatham, are there adequate healthcare facilities in the constituency?
Some patients are forced to go to Adukkamparai GH due to a lack of facilities and staff vacancies in Gudiyatham GH and Pernambut GH. I will work to upgrade these hospitals so that residents can access quality treatment locally.
What are your dream projects?
Pernambut needs a government college so students need not travel to Gudiyatham or Vellore. I also want the Mordhana dam developed into a tourist spot, and the work on the long-pending Bathalapalli dam project to begin.
How will your teaching experience help as an MLA?
While working in schools, I noticed poor toilet facilities in many places. Some schools lack mugs, while others do not even have latches on toilet doors. Children, especially girls, need basic facilities for a better learning environment. I will inspect schools after reopening and focus on improving infrastructure.
What challenges do you face as a first-time MLA?
Balancing petitions, inspections and government meetings is hectic, but every day is a learning experience. Also, I prefer surprise field inspections as they give a clearer picture of issues.
How do you expect to increase your accessibility to the public?
The MLA office will function round-the-clock for grievance petitions. I will also be available there daily from 11 am to 4 pm. We are planning to install grievance boxes in public places, beginning with the Gudiyatham New Bus Stand.
Are you planning any measures to address the frequent attacks by wild animals on agricultural lands in some parts?
I will be visiting Mordhana Dam and the nearby areas where elephant intrusions are frequent. I will also interact with farmers to assess the extent of crop damage and verify whether adequate compensation has been provided to affected families.