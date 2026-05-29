INTERVIEW | Pernambut needs a government college: MLA K Sindu

Gudiyatham MLA K Sindu of TVK, who won the recent Assembly election with a margin of 10,097 votes, said that drinking water shortage remains the biggest issue in the constituency. On Wednesday morning, her office is crowded with residents waiting to submit petitions. Yet, the hectic schedule does not seem to shake Sindu, who remains composed. In an interaction with Nimisha S Pradeep, she speaks about infrastructure, healthcare, and her dream projects for the constituency. Edited excerpts:

What are the key issues you have identified in the Gudiyatham constituency?

Drinking water shortage, especially in rural areas, is a pressing concern. Lack of streetlights near Pernambut and inadequate drainage facilities in several pockets are also major issues.

Many tannery deaths have been reported in Pernambut. What action will you take?

I have planned inspections in these factories in the coming days. Based on the findings, further action will be taken to ensure worker safety.

With a new District Headquarters Hospital in Gudiyatham, are there adequate healthcare facilities in the constituency?

Some patients are forced to go to Adukkamparai GH due to a lack of facilities and staff vacancies in Gudiyatham GH and Pernambut GH. I will work to upgrade these hospitals so that residents can access quality treatment locally.