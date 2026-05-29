Krishnagiri honour killing survivor get government job after three-year battle

KRISHNAGIRI: Uthangarai honour killing victim S Anusuya thanked the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) for her temporary job opportunity in Block Development Office and support for the three-year-long legal process at Krishnagiri on Thursday.

S Anusuya (28), a SC woman in Ariyalur district was in love with a caste Hindu boy D Subash (28) of Arunapathy village near Uthangarai. They got married in March, 2023.

Following the marriage, Subash’s father P Dhandapani (53), who was against the marriage, invited them to his home in April 2023, where he hacked Subash and his mother P Kannammal (65) to death. He also attacked Anusuya, who escaped with injuries.

In November, 2025, Krishnagiri Principal District and Sessions court judge awarded three life sentences with ten year imprisonment for Dhandapani and asked the district administration to pay Rs 2 lakh to Anusuya in accordance with SC/ST (POA) Act.

“TNUEF supported me to get a temporary job in rural development department. I have undergone 10 surgeries and still four fingers in my right hand are dysfunctional,” she said.