Manhunt on for 75-year-old conman who targets elderly women in Coimbatore with fake central pension scheme

COIMBATORE: A neatly pressed white dhoti and shirt, a soft-spoken demeanor and the promise of a central government pension for the elderly. No, these are not the characteristics of your average senior citizen next door. It is how the police describe a 75-year-old conman who has been terrorising elderly women in Coimbatore city for over a year.
His modus operandi is simple and straightforward — approach the victim and strike up a conversation that goes, “The central government provides a monthly old-age pension to seniors like us, and I just received mine. I can arrange for you to receive it.” He then lures the victim and flees with their jewellery.
The suspect, who has consistently managed to evade capture, struck again a few days ago in Ramanathapuram area. Spinning the same fabricated story, he gained the trust of a 70-year-old woman and fled with her of her gold earrings.
The victim, Kasturi (70), wife of Kasiappan from Krishnan Kovil Street in Ramanathapuram, was standing at the Ramanathapuram junction two days ago when the suspect approached her on a two-wheeler. He told her he could help her get a monthly pension of `3,000 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Old-Age Pension Scheme. He established his credibility by claiming that he too was a beneficiary.
Convinced, Kasturi agreed to accompany him. He then had her board his motorcycle, promising to take her to the relevant government office. Upon reaching near Iyer Hospital bus stop, the elderly man stopped his bike. He then instructed Kasturi to remove and hand over the earrings and nose rings she was wearing saying the officials would not disburse the old-age pension if she was found wearing jewellery.
The suspect claimed he would keep the jewellery safe, told her he was going to a photocopy shop to make a copy of an application form for an old-age pension, and then fled the scene. Kasthuri waited for a long time, before she realised she had been cheated.
A theft case was registered on Wednesday. The jewellery he stole is estimated to be worth around Rs 20,000. Police said similar cases were registered at the Bazaar Station and Variety Hall Road Police Stations about a year ago. “We have almost confirmed that the same person is consistently involved in such incidents,” said an officer.
An investigation into the vehicle registration number revealed that the it belongs to a resident of Selvapuram. However, the owner’s father, Amanullah, had reportedly taken the vehicle and gone into hiding a few months ago. “It remains unclear whether the person committing these crimes is the man who went missing,” the police added.