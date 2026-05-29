Manhunt on for 75-year-old conman who targets elderly women in Coimbatore with fake central pension scheme

COIMBATORE: A neatly pressed white dhoti and shirt, a soft-spoken demeanor and the promise of a central government pension for the elderly. No, these are not the characteristics of your average senior citizen next door. It is how the police describe a 75-year-old conman who has been terrorising elderly women in Coimbatore city for over a year.

His modus operandi is simple and straightforward — approach the victim and strike up a conversation that goes, “The central government provides a monthly old-age pension to seniors like us, and I just received mine. I can arrange for you to receive it.” He then lures the victim and flees with their jewellery.

The suspect, who has consistently managed to evade capture, struck again a few days ago in Ramanathapuram area. Spinning the same fabricated story, he gained the trust of a 70-year-old woman and fled with her of her gold earrings.

The victim, Kasturi (70), wife of Kasiappan from Krishnan Kovil Street in Ramanathapuram, was standing at the Ramanathapuram junction two days ago when the suspect approached her on a two-wheeler. He told her he could help her get a monthly pension of `3,000 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Old-Age Pension Scheme. He established his credibility by claiming that he too was a beneficiary.