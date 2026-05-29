Opened three months ago, Pattukkottai bus stand yet to become operational

THANJAVUR: Even after three months of official inauguration, the newly developed Pattukkottai bus stand is yet to commence operations. Consequently, buses are still plying from the old bus stand.

The new bus stand designated as ‘A’ class by the Municipal administration and developed at Rs 20 crores in Pattukkottai in an area of 6.5 acres has 50 bus bays, three passenger waiting halls, buildings for 120 shops, two restaurants, two wheeler and four wheeler parking places, four toilet blocks. It was primarily developed to decongest traffic as the old bus stand is located at the heart of the town. However, even after three months of the official inauguration on February 15 at the fag end of the DMK regime, the bus stand is yet to be operational.

P Rajesh of Nariyampalayam said, “The bus stand needs to begin operations immediately as the traffic is very heavy.”

V Veerasenan of Ponnavaryankottai located on the outskirts of Pattukkottai town said, “After spending Rs 20 crores of public funds, the facility is lying without any utility for over three months. It needs to be made functional.” He pointed out that the narrow approach road is on the bank of a canal.

Though the road on the other bank of the canal could be developed for one way movement of buses, the heavy tension power line of TANTRANSCO needs to be relocated which entails heavy expenditure, officials of Municipal Administration said.

“It will take time to develop the road,” the officials said. G Kaniraj, commissioner of Pattukkottai municipality said the approach road has been widened to seven metres on one of the banks of the canal. “The bus stand will become operational in 20 days,” he added.