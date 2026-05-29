‘Political consequences await’: AIADMK’s RB Udhayakumar warns Aadhav Arjuna against poaching cadres

AIADMK leader R B Udhayakumar on Friday strongly refuted remarks made by TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna, who had claimed that a large section of cadres from Dravidian parties were prepared to shift allegiance to actor-politician Vijay’s party. Warning against any attempts to lure AIADMK workers, Udhayakumar cautioned of serious political repercussions.

"I give you (Arjuna) this final warning: if you continue this body-snatching work and this drama of claiming to offer power, you will have to face severe political consequences and a massive political backlash. You will be forced to face it," said Udhayakumar.

Addressing reporters, the former minister described Arjuna as a newcomer to politics lacking ideological consistency and accused TVK of attempting to weaken opposition parties by targeting loyal cadres through financial influence and promises of power.

"The collective heartbreak of millions of unyielding grassroots workers of the AIADMK remains an inexhaustible vessel.

A power centre who has hopped across multiple political parties over the last 10 years just to invest and accumulate power is now making hollow remarks about our cadres," Udhayakumar told reporters here.