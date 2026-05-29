‘Political consequences await’: AIADMK’s RB Udhayakumar warns Aadhav Arjuna against poaching cadres

AIADMK leader R B Udhayakumar on Friday strongly refuted remarks made by TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna, who had claimed that a large section of cadres from Dravidian parties were prepared to shift allegiance to actor-politician Vijay’s party. Warning against any attempts to lure AIADMK workers, Udhayakumar cautioned of serious political repercussions.
"I give you (Arjuna) this final warning: if you continue this body-snatching work and this drama of claiming to offer power, you will have to face severe political consequences and a massive political backlash. You will be forced to face it," said Udhayakumar.
Addressing reporters, the former minister described Arjuna as a newcomer to politics lacking ideological consistency and accused TVK of attempting to weaken opposition parties by targeting loyal cadres through financial influence and promises of power.
"The collective heartbreak of millions of unyielding grassroots workers of the AIADMK remains an inexhaustible vessel.
A power centre who has hopped across multiple political parties over the last 10 years just to invest and accumulate power is now making hollow remarks about our cadres," Udhayakumar told reporters here.
Highlighting the electoral math, Udhayakumar pointed out that 68.5 per cent of the total voting population in Tamil Nadu cast their ballots against the DMK.
He slammed TVK for creating a "mirage of despair" around the AIADMK when, in reality, TVK had only captured a 34.5 per cent slice of that anti-incumbency sentiment, which is nowhere near a mandate to claim absolute authority or state governance.
"A party that hasn't fully secured public confidence to assume state power is actively executing a horse-trading theater on weekends and holidays, boasting that 'merger ceremonies' will continue on Saturdays and Sundays," he added.
Issuing an ultimatum, the former minister stated that the two-crore-strong cadre base of the AIADMK, down to the most ordinary grassroots worker, will retaliate legally and politically if this illicit poaching operation ("Aal Pidikira Velai") continues under the guise of providing political asylum.
He reiterated that victories and defeats have never deterred the AIADMK, and that their commitment to public service remains unshakeable under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami.
"If you persist in acting as an ideological enemy and tracking our loyalists, you will have to face severe and violent political backlash from millions of heartbroken yet resilient party workers," Udhayakumar said.
(With inputs from PTI)