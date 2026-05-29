Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu minister admits ailing father to government hospital

Setting an example for public servants, MSME Minister P Mathan Raja stayed overnight at Kovilpatti GH before his father was shifted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for further treatment.
Minister Mathan Raja at the Tirunelveli med college hospital on Thursday | Express
Minister Mathan Raja at the Tirunelveli med college hospital on Thursday | Express
Express News Service
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THOOTHUKUDI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises P Mathan Raja on Wednesday night admitted his father P Perumal in the Kovilpatti government hospital (GH) after he fell ill.

Sources said the minister’s father suffered age-related issues and was first taken to the Kovilpatti GH on Wednesday night.

As per doctors’ advice, he was shifted to the Tirunelveli medical college hospital on Thursday morning. TvMCH Dean Dr Revathi Balan told TNIE that Perumal has been admitted in the super speciality block and is responding to treatment.

The minister stayed in the hospital overnight. It may be recalled that Health Minister Dr KG Arunraj had appealed to government servants, including ministers, to get treated in government facilities.