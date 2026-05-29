Tamil Nadu minister admits ailing father to government hospital

THOOTHUKUDI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises P Mathan Raja on Wednesday night admitted his father P Perumal in the Kovilpatti government hospital (GH) after he fell ill.

Sources said the minister’s father suffered age-related issues and was first taken to the Kovilpatti GH on Wednesday night.

As per doctors’ advice, he was shifted to the Tirunelveli medical college hospital on Thursday morning. TvMCH Dean Dr Revathi Balan told TNIE that Perumal has been admitted in the super speciality block and is responding to treatment.

The minister stayed in the hospital overnight. It may be recalled that Health Minister Dr KG Arunraj had appealed to government servants, including ministers, to get treated in government facilities.