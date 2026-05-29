TN to move court for clarity on slaughter ban

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is considering moving court to seek clarification on the recent Madras High Court order directing the state to ensure no cow or calf is slaughtered on Bakrid or on any other day, with officials flagging its ambiguity on whether it amounts to a blanket ban or merely restricts slaughter in public and unauthorised places.

Senior officials from multiple departments, including animal husbandry, told TNIE that the government is seeking legal opinion on the matter, particularly because the order appears to go beyond existing provisions of the TN Animal Preservation Act, 1958.

Section 4 of the Act permits slaughter under specific conditions, if the animal is over 10 years old and unfit for work and breeding, or permanently incapacitated due to injury, deformity or incurable disease.

The order was passed on Wednesday by a division bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan while hearing a PIL related to Bakrid sacrifices.

The bench also cited the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, which restrict animal slaughter to designated and licensed slaughterhouses, and invoked Article 48 of the Constitution, which urges the state to prohibit the slaughter of cows and calves.