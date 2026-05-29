TN transport sector buckles under rising fuel costs, freight charges up 30%

MADURAI/SALEM: The increase in fuel prices has blown a hole in the wallet of the transport sector, which is struggling to ride out the financial storm as its running costs have become almost unsustainable.

The shortage of CNG supply has only added to the woes, prompting several transport associations to revise fares. And this may generate a kind of cascading effect, leading to increase in prices of essential commodities as transport remains central to almost every sector.

Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation president C Dhanraj said sectors dependent on road transport — including Thanjavur’s paddy trade, Salem’s sago industry, Tiruppur’s textiles, Namakkal’s egg transport and vegetable and milk supply chains — would be affected.

“Once transport charges increase, prices of essential commodities will also go up,” he said. As desperate times call for desperate measures, many in TN have increased lorry freight charges by 30%, some have revised the minimum autorickshaw fare from Rs 59 to Rs 79.

Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation vice-president C Sathiah said diesel prices has jumped from Rs 92.32 per litre to Rs 100.53 within a week. “Considering the increase in toll plaza charges, insurance premiums and labour costs, we have no option but to increase freight charges by 30%,” he told TNIE. He said transporting 10 tonnes of vegetables from Hosur to Madurai, which earlier cost Rs 18,000 per trip, now costs around Rs 21,500.