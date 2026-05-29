Trans woman alleges Bharathiar University denied PG admission over gender

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old trans person from the Nilgiris has alleged that she was denied admission to a postgraduate course in Bharathiar University for the upcoming academic year due to her gender.

The trans woman, Yaashmita of Gudalur, told TNIE that she secured a B Com (Computer Applications) degree from the Government Arts and Science College in Gudalur, scoring 78% in 2023. She said that she then took a two-year gap for her gender transition.

I wish to pursue M Com (Computer Applications) and later an M Ed to build a career in teaching. I hence decided to apply for M Com at Bharathiar University for academic year 2026-2027. I applied for the programme and was invited to attend admissions counselling on May 19. A seven-member panel of the university then assessed me, before which I presented all my academic qualifications from school to college, Yaashmita said.

They asked me personal questions, such as my family whereabouts. It does not matter. They then asked about the two-year gap after completion of my UG course. I explained that it was for my gender transition. A male faculty member in the committee then said that I was not eligible for admission because of the two-year gap. Later, they denied me admission, she added.