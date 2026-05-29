Tur dal, sugar to be sold in packets at ration shops soon: TN Civil Supplies Minister

The civil supplies department is planning to supply tur dal and sugar in pre-packed quantities to ensure that there are no complaints of underweight at ration shops, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan said.

In an interaction with TNIE’s B Anbuselvan, the minister said the government is also working towards supplying rice in packets. Edited

Excerpts:

Last year, sugar and tur dal were sold in packets in a few ration shops in Salem. Will this be extended to all ration shops?

Yes. There are plans to sell all products, including tur dal, sugar, and rice, in packets. The work is under way.

Complaints of bribery of Rs 40 per gunny bag for procuring paddy from farmers at direct procurement centres have remained unaddressed for a long time.

Workers engaged in paddy procurement are supposed to receive `10 per bag from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. It was brought to my notice that payments are getting delayed due to certain administrative issues. We have ordered officials to address the issue and release the payments at the earliest.