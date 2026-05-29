TVK to bolster party structure as scores from AIADMK join

CHENNAI: The election dust has barely settled, but the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has turned its attention towards building up its party machinery.

TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had given the task of restructuring and strengthening the party to minister and party chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan, who left the AIADMK last November to join TVK.

Part of this effort includes the spree of inductions of more people from other parties, including the AIADMK.

On Thursday, over 300 functionaries, including former minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, former DGP and MLA R Natraj, former MLAs R Thangadurai and M Rajasekhar (Rajapalayam), along with former district secretaries, union councillors and youth wing members from the AIADMK and other parties joined the TVK at its headquarters in Panaiyur. In the past week, four AIADMK MLAs have resigned from their seats and joined the ruling party, drawing allegations of horse-trading by the TVK.

During Thursday’s event, TVK’s general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna praised Sengottaiyan and called on more members of the AIADMK to join the TVK.

“When Sengottaiyan joined the TVK, AIADMK leaders mocked him, but he (Sengottaiyan) knew the pulse of people. He is the one who was part of the cabinet of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Jayalalithaa and now our leader’s,” Arjuna said.

However, TVK general secretary N Anand, took pains to assuage concerns of existing party workers and functionaries regarding the newcomers.

“The induction of newcomers will not in anyway affect existing party functionaries and our leader will not abandon anybody like that,” he told the gathering in Panaiyur.