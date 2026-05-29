Two leopards found dead in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE/NILGIRIS: Two leopards, including a one-and-a-half-year-old female, were found dead in separate incidents in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and the Gudalur Forest Division in the Nilgiris district.

In the first incident, a postmortem on Thursday revealed that the young leopardess died while attempting to hunt prey in Meenparai forest area of Manombolly Forest Range near Valparai.

“We noticed injury marks on the carcass, allegedly caused by the horns of a sambar or spotted deer. As the animal was young and had likely just begun hunting, it appears to have been fatally injured by the antlers. The injuries may have prevented it from feeding and also caused severe pain,” said Manombolly Forest Range Officer K Giritharan.

Field staff discovered the carcass on Wednesday evening, and the postmortem was carried out by veterinarians T Meyyarasan and Dharmaraj, in the presence of representatives from NGOs, including NCF and WWF. The carcass was later cremated as per NTCA guidelines.