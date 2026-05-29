Viralimalai MLA Vijaya Baskar keeps cards close to chest on TVK entry

PUDUKKOTTAI: Amid mounting speculation over his political future, Viralimalai MLA C Vijaya Baskar on Thursday held consultations with his loyalists and district-level party functionaries at his residence in Illupur in Pudukkottai. He was among the ‘rebels’ aligned with the CVe Shanmugam-led faction that voted in favour of the TVK government during the floor test in the Assembly.

Sources close to the former minister said differing views emerged during the discussions. While senior leaders reportedly advised him to remain in the AIADMK and work towards rebuilding the party, younger supporters allegedly urged him to resign as MLA and join the TVK.

According to sources, three options were discussed during the meeting — continuing in the AIADMK, stepping away from active politics, or resigning from the Assembly and joining the TVK. A final decision is expected soon, possibly on Friday.

Addressing reporters after, Vijaya Baskar said, “I have heard the views of all functionaries. Even during a huge political wave, I won by a margin of 62,000 votes because of the people and cadres who stood by me. The decision of the people of my constituency will be my decision.”

Later, Vijaya Baskar boarded a flight to Chennai. Though the two AIADMK factions came together to end their differences on Wednesday, Vijaya Baskar and Shanmugam neither met general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami nor were part of the team which met Speaker to withdraw disqualification plea against MLAs in the EPS camp.