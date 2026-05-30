14 collectors shifted as TN transfers 40 IAS officers

CHENNAI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu government transferred 40 IAS officers, including 14 district collectors, on Friday. As per the new transfer list, collector of Nagappattinam P Akash has been transferred as the collector of Madurai, and Madurai collector KJ Praveen Kumar has been transferred as collector of Nagapattinam.

Dr R Vaithiyanathan, formerly director, DIPR, has been posted as collector of Theni, and Tiruchy collector V Saravanan has been posted as the collector of Dharmapuri.

While joint secretary of Finance department Pratik Tayal has been posted as Tiruchy collector, Thiruvallur collector M Prathap has been transferred as Kanniyakumari collector.

Vandana Garg, who has returned from leave, has been posted as the collector in Tiruvannamalai, and additional collector, DRDA, in Villupuram district JE Padmaja has been posted as the collector of Kallakkuruchi.