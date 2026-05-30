Allies CPM, CPI stage stir, demand all-party meeting

THANJAVUR: The Communist parties on Friday staged a protest in Thanjavur urging the TVK government to convene an all party meeting to discuss Karnataka government’s efforts to construct Mekedatu dam across Cauvery.

The protest, headed by district secretaries Chinnai Pandian (CPM), G Sakthivel (CPI) and K Masilamani (CPI-ML), was held near Thanjavur Head post office, where the farmers alleged that the proposed dam will not only jeopardise the agriculture in delta districts but also will affect the drinking water availability in 25 districts of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media, P Shanmugam, state secretary of CPM said that the TN government should take firm steps on issues that are affecting the rights of the state. “No state could build any new structure or take out any new activity with regard to Cauvery without the concurrence of all the four states,” he added.

He further pointed out that if the dam is constructed, it will lead to a drastic reduction of paddy production in delta and a drinking water crisis in many other districts.

M Veerapandian, state secretary of CPI said Karnataka should desist from constructing the new dam at Mekedatu. “Tamil Nadu is a water-deficit state, and Karnataka is the upper riparian state of Cauvery,” he added.