Animal Husbandry Minister S Kamali’s breakfast at roadside eatery surprises officials

NILGIRIS: Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department in Nilgiris district were pleasantly surprised by the simplicity of Animal Husbandry Minister S Kamali during her first visit to the district after assuming office.

Ahead of her visit, the young minister, who was elected from the Avinashi Assembly constituency in Tiruppur district, informed officials over the phone that no elaborate arrangements were required to receive her.

Upon her arrival in Coonoor, a team led by Regional Director R Babu took her to a high-class vegetarian hotel for breakfast. However, the minister declined and asked officials to find a simpler place. Eventually, the minister spotted a small roadside eatery, where she had breakfast along with five officials. She further surprised them by personally covering the bill. For lunch, she dined with Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneeru at the Tamilagam Government Guest House.

“We have not spent a rupee for the visit,” said an official, expressing surprise at her gesture. However, the official said that she accepted a bouquet when it was handed over to her upon arrival.

The minister inspected the Veterinary Hospital and Animal Birth Control Centre in Coonoor, the Frozen Semen Production Station within the District Livestock Farm at Theetukkal, and the Animal Disease Investigation unit in Ooty.