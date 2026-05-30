Archakar ousted for seeking ‘darshan fee’ from TN minister

THOOTHUUDI: High drama unfolded at the Murugan temple in Tiruchendur as an ‘archakar’ received Rs 4,000 from the aides of Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) S Ramesh when he arrived for a surprise inspection at 5 am on Friday. Following the incident, the archakar and two security personnel were relieved from their service.
Sources said the minister had arrived in the wee hours without informing the temple officers. He first sent his personal assistant to the temple to get permission for a darshan through the Shanmugavilas Mandapam for four persons. An archakar, G Ayyapan, allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 per head, and received Rs 4,000 from minister’s personal assistant through digital transfer.
The archakar demanded the money even as the temple administration has announced free darshan in view of the Vaigasi Visagam scheduled between May 28 and 31. There have been several complaints against archakars for fleecing devotees to let them in through the VVIP pathway at the Shanmugavilas Mandapam. This pathway is dedicated for VVIPS. However, archakars allegedly have been demanding money from devotees to take them through this way to avoid long queues for worship.
Following the incident, the minister alerted the officers including the Joint Commissioner K Ramu. The minister also conveyed that the devotees were being charged illegally for darshan and provided proof.
In a press briefing later, the minister refuted the claims that the priests and officials were let off after receiving an apology letter.
Meanwhile, an inquiry was conducted with the top officers on how a section of archakars managed to take money from devotees.