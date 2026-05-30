Archakar ousted for seeking ‘darshan fee’ from TN minister

The archakar demanded the money even as the temple administration has announced free darshan in view of the Vaigasi Visagam scheduled between May 28 and 31. There have been several complaints against archakars for fleecing devotees to let them in through the VVIP pathway at the Shanmugavilas Mandapam. This pathway is dedicated for VVIPS. However, archakars allegedly have been demanding money from devotees to take them through this way to avoid long queues for worship.

Following the incident, the minister alerted the officers including the Joint Commissioner K Ramu. The minister also conveyed that the devotees were being charged illegally for darshan and provided proof.

In a press briefing later, the minister refuted the claims that the priests and officials were let off after receiving an apology letter.

Meanwhile, an inquiry was conducted with the top officers on how a section of archakars managed to take money from devotees.