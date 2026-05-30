Car driven by cop runs over 5-yr-old girl on road near Avadi

CHENNAI: A five-year-old girl was killed and a bank employee sustained serious injuries after a car driven by a head constable crashed into them near Avadi on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as S Dhanya Sara (5), daughter of Santhakumar (32), who works in Bengaluru, and Ramya (28) of Thiruninravur, who is employed at a private bank in Tiruvallur.

Police said, Ramya was travelling towards Tiruvallur on a two-wheeler with her daughter and colleague Gunasekaran (35), a resident of Thiruninravur, on Thursday morning. When they reached Ayathur on the Chennai-Tirupati bypass road, the child felt nauseous and they stopped by the roadside.