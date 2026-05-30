Car driven by cop runs over 5-yr-old girl on road near Avadi

CHENNAI: A five-year-old girl was killed and a bank employee sustained serious injuries after a car driven by a head constable crashed into them near Avadi on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as S Dhanya Sara (5), daughter of Santhakumar (32), who works in Bengaluru, and Ramya (28) of Thiruninravur, who is employed at a private bank in Tiruvallur.
Police said, Ramya was travelling towards Tiruvallur on a two-wheeler with her daughter and colleague Gunasekaran (35), a resident of Thiruninravur, on Thursday morning. When they reached Ayathur on the Chennai-Tirupati bypass road, the child felt nauseous and they stopped by the roadside.
Right then, a car travelling along the stretch allegedly lost control and rammed into Gunasekaran and the child, who were standing near the highway. Dhanya Sara died on the spot, while Gunasekaran suffered severe injuries.
Upon information, the Poonamallee Traffic Investigation Wing police rushed to the scene and shifted Gunasekaran to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The girl’s body was sent to the same hospital for postmortem examination.
Investigation revealed that the car was driven by Vikraman, a resident of Thiruninravur and a head constable at the Sevvapet police station. He was reportedly travelling with his family towards Thiruvalangadu, when he lost control of the vehicle. Police have registered a case.