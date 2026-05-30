DKS stoking TN-Karnataka tension over Mekedatu, says minister

CHENNAI: Condemning Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s attempt to conduct bhoomi pooja for a dam across Cauvery Rivery in Mekedatu, Tamil Nadu Law Minister CTR Nirmalkumar said the deputy CM of the neighbouring state is politicising the issue, and stocking unnecessary tension between the two states.

Speaking to reporters at the secretariat in Chennai on Friday, the minister said the Supreme Court had only asked Karnataka to submit a project report for the proposed Mekedatu dam and had not granted permission for the construction work or its bhoomi pooja.