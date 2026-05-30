Farmers flay TN’s crop loan waiver announcement, walk out of meet

TIRUPPUR: Farmers of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam (TVPS) walked out of a grievance meeting, organised by District Collector Manish Narnaware in Tiruppur, wearing black badges covering their mouths, demanding that the TN government waive crop loans of farmers with less than five acres of land as promised before the Assembly election. Other farmer associations also made similar demands to the district collector. Most farmers who participated in the meeting expressed dissatisfaction with the government's stand on the crop loan waiver.

N Ramesh, urban district secretary of TVPS, said, "Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced in his election manifesto that all loans of farmers owning less than five acres of land would be waived. Similarly, he had announced that crop loans of farmers owning more than five acres of land would be waived by 50%. However, after coming to power, he has now issued a deceptive announcement, which is deeply disappointing."