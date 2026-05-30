IIT-Madras develops injectable hydrogel

CHENNAI: An injectable hydrogel developed by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) could significantly transform the treatment of fibrosis and other chronic degenerative diseases by reducing the need for prolonged medication, said an official statement.

The biodegradable hydrogel, created by researchers at the institute’s department of biotechnology, enables targeted and sustained delivery of antifibrotic and anti-inflammatory drugs directly at the affected site.

Designed to transition from liquid to gel at body temperature, the formulation allows a single localised dose to remain active for several days, potentially replacing weeks of repeated drug administration.

The innovation uses naturally-derived biomaterials from silk cocoons and seaweed, making it both biocompatible and aligned with India’s bioresource strengths, the statement added.

Preliminary findings suggest the technology could reduce treatment costs from an estimated $2,000-$3,000 per course to around $300, improving accessibility for patients with chronic fibrotic conditions. Fibroproliferative diseases, including those affecting the lungs, liver, kidneys and muscles, contribute significantly to global mortality.

The research, published in leading biomaterials journals, also demonstrated potential in treating sarcopenia, an age-related condition marked by muscle loss, for which no approved drug therapy currently exists.