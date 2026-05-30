Madras HC censures ex-CoP, bins Goondas against realtor

CHENNAI: Stating that preventive detention orders – under the Goondas Act – cannot be passed recklessly, the Madras High Court has ‘censured’ Director of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) A Arun for issuing orders to detain a realtor under the Goondas Act when he was serving as the commissioner of Greater Chennai Police.

Making strong observations, a vacation bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan quashed the detention order issued on September 22, 2025, to detain Santhosh Sharma, director of Lokaa Developers.

The Goondas Act was invoked based on the cases registered against him by DMDK leader L K Sudheesh, his wife Poornajothi and a few others who were allegedly cheated by the realtor.

The bench summoned Arun to the court on Wednesday. “We are clearly of the view that the impugned detention order ought not to have been passed in the first instance,” the court said in the order passed on Friday.

We would normally not make such remarks but we are constrained to do so because Arun is habituated to issuing such orders, most of which have come to the notice of this court and quashed, the bench said.