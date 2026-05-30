NHAI commences road expansion work along NH44 in Nallampalli, Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: The National Highways Authority of India has begun the expansion of roads near Nallampalli and Dharmapuri along the NH 44 road at Rs 2.02 crore.

The NH44 stretch connecting Salem and Krishnagiri is a key road connecting Tamil Nadu with the northern states of India. Thousands of heavy vehicles and cars pass through this road daily. Owing to rising traffic along NH 44, there has been a need to improve roads, specifically a service road, so that truckers can park their vehicles. Recently, NHAI had begun road expansion at Rs 2.02 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, G Karthik, a lorry driver, said, "Along the NH 44 stretch near Nallampalli, there is no place for truckers to stop vehicles and check tyre pressure or vacuum in brakes. Most of the time, we park in dangerous areas to make these checks. So, a service road is a need of the hour. Moreover, the expansion would also reduce traffic congestion."

K Jothi Baskar, assistant engineer with NHAI (Salem), who spoke about road expansion works, said, "At present, NH 44 roads in Nallampalli and Dharmapuri are seven metres wide. Now, the roads would be widened to 14 metres. This project was proposed considering the SIPCOT industrial park. Works will be completed by the end of the year."