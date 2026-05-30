Organs of two brain-dead accident victims save 10 lives in TN

COIMBATORE: The organs of two road accident victims, including a 13-year-old, who were declared brain-dead, were donated to 10 people, giving them a lease of life.

The organs of both donors were retrieved at two private hospitals in Coimbatore district on Thursday and Friday.

According to the sources, Sathasivam (53) of Avinashi Road in Chinniyampalayam of Coimbatore district was declared brain-dead on Thursday at KMCH in Coimbatore after a road accident on May 24.

Sathasivam, who is survived by his wife and son, met with a road accident near Perundurai in Erode district and was admitted to KMCH after treatment at a nearby hospital. Despite efforts, he was declared brain-dead. With consent from his family, the organs were donated as per the guidelines issued by the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN). His liver, both kidneys, eyes, and skin were retrieved. While his liver and kidneys were donated to patients in KMCH, his eyes and skin were donated to another private hospital in the city.