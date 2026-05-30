Partially buried body of woman found in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Cuddalore district police on Friday recovered the body of a young woman buried halfway under a mound of soil near Kannuthoppu bridge under Vadalur police limits.

Police said the body was found along the Neyveli-Vadalur road where work on the Vikravandi-Kumbakonam National Highway bypass is under way. Large quantities of soil had been dumped at the site for the road project. Passersby noticed the partially buried body with a disfigured face and alerted the police.

Villupuram SP VV Sai Praneeth, DSPs Radhakrishnan of Neyveli, Tamil Iniyan of Cuddalore and Balakrishnan of Vriddhachalam, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The body was later sent to Kurinjipadi government hospital for autopsy examination.

The Village Administrative Officer S Sriraman stated that the woman was wearing orange leggings, a dark pink coloured chudidhar with white floral patterns and a sandal-coloured dupatta. He also stated that the victim’s mouth and part of the face were covered with a shawl and that the body was found with a slit throat and foul smell, raising suspicion of murder.

Police suspect the deceased could be around 30 years old and may have died two days ago. Police said they are probing various angles, including whether the woman was murdered and buried at the spot, sexually assaulted and killed, or murdered elsewhere and dumped there.

The deceased was identified as Manjula, a resident of Vadalur.