Pendency rises as SC Panels face systemic handicaps

In India, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and its state-level counterparts have been functioning very poorly. As of mid-2026, these bodies face significant administrative challenges amid a broader national crisis of judicial and quasi-judicial pendency.

While exact daily “live” counters for every state are not always aggregated in real-time, current data from the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) and NCSC annual reports indicate pendency as of May 2026. There is a significant backlog of over 20,000–25,000 complaints pending at the national level.

At the state level, pendency varies with population and other cultural factors. High-population states and the so-called economically backward states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan account for the largest share of pending cases, primarily involving land disputes, service matters, namely reservations in promotions, and atrocities.

The majority of pending cases fall under service matters, such as delays in implementing roster systems and reservation policies in government jobs. As far as atrocities are concerned, complaints filed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act that are awaiting commission inquiry before or alongside police action for years together. Cases related to the “creamy layer” debates and sub-categorisation within Scheduled Castes, which have gained momentum following recent Supreme Court rulings, are also pending.