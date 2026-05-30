Rule violation: TN govt halts operations in 67 stone quarries

CHENNAI: The state government has temporarily stopped operations in 67 stone quarries across the state after officials found several violations during inspections ordered by Natural Resources Minister T K Prabhu.

According to a release, the Department of Geology and Mining conducted intensive checks following complaints that stones were being mined beyond the permitted limit and that environmental rules were being violated.

The government said more than 2,000 quarries are operating across the state with official approval. Officials were asked to inspect whether quarry owners had followed licence conditions, mined within the approved limit and transported minerals with proper permits.

Last week, officials inspected 431 quarries where violations were found in 155 of them. Among them, operations in 67 quarries were temporarily suspended, and fine proceedings have been initiated.

Action is also being taken to stop operations in the remaining 88 quarries. Officials also found illegal mineral mining in 78 places across TN during inspections held over the past month.