Section of TN omni bus operators hikes fare by 20% amid rising diesel cost

TIRUCHY: Travel in omni buses is set to become costlier, with a section of operators increasing ticket fare by up to 20% citing the hike in diesel prices over the last two weeks. At least 4,500 omni buses currently operate in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association (TOBOA), one of the two largest associations in the state, said operators have been permitted to revise minimum fares depending on routes and operational costs. However, the upper fare limit fixed for festive seasons and peak travel periods would remain unchanged.

Mohammed A Afzal, president of TOBOA, said the association recently held discussions anticipating further fuel price hike. “We are forced to revise fares as diesel prices have increased from around Rs 93 to nearly Rs 100 per litre. We convened a meeting last week ago, where we told our members to increase fare by up to 20% depending on the route and travel category,” he said.

However, not all omni bus operators have revised fares yet. The All Omni Bus Owners Association (AOBOA) said it would wait before taking a decision. A. Anbalagan, president of the association, said “Though diesel prices have increased, we do not want to suddenly pass on the impact to passengers. We will wait and watch,” he said.