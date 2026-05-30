Seven Dalits injured in sickle attacks by masked gangs in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: In a grim reminder of the Perumpathu violence in which a Dalit was killed in March, seven Scheduled Caste people were injured in sickle attacks by masked gangs in two separate incidents in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts on Thursday and Friday evening.

According to sources, a gang of nine people with their faces covered by cloth arrived at Mathakovil Street of Nettur village in Tenkasi district between 5.30pm and 6pm on three two-wheelers that did not have number plates.

“All of a sudden, without any provocation, they drew out sickles and attacked people indiscriminately on the street where most of the residents are SC-Christians. Six locals and one person from Ayikudi town were injured in the attack.

While one of them was treated at a local hospital, five others were first sent to Government Hospital in Alangulam and then to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment,” sources added.

The injured have been identified as M Arul Maran, G Santhoshkumar, C Rayappan, G Mark Ramesh, R Ramkumar and Amulraj, police said.