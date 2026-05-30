Seven Dalits injured in sickle attacks by masked gangs in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: In a grim reminder of the Perumpathu violence in which a Dalit was killed in March, seven Scheduled Caste people were injured in sickle attacks by masked gangs in two separate incidents in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts on Thursday and Friday evening.
According to sources, a gang of nine people with their faces covered by cloth arrived at Mathakovil Street of Nettur village in Tenkasi district between 5.30pm and 6pm on three two-wheelers that did not have number plates.
“All of a sudden, without any provocation, they drew out sickles and attacked people indiscriminately on the street where most of the residents are SC-Christians. Six locals and one person from Ayikudi town were injured in the attack.
While one of them was treated at a local hospital, five others were first sent to Government Hospital in Alangulam and then to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment,” sources added.
The injured have been identified as M Arul Maran, G Santhoshkumar, C Rayappan, G Mark Ramesh, R Ramkumar and Amulraj, police said.
Cops deployed in village to avoid untoward incidents
Soon after the incident, the residents staged a road blockade on Alangulam-Reddiarpatti Road. Police teams have been deployed and vehicles were diverted to an alternative route. The Alagulam police registered a case and launched a search for the culprits.
It may be recalled that a similar incident took place at Perumpathu village near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli on March 2, when an armed gang belonging to an MBC community went on a rampage, murdering two persons and injuring around eight people from the SC community.
In the other incident that happened on Thursday night at Mannarkovil village near Ambasamudram, an eight-member gang attacked a 29-year-old Scheduled Caste youth, Manikandan, with a sickle, leaving him severely injured. The victim has been admitted to Tiruneveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. Ambasamudram police launched a search for the accused.
Police personnel have been deployed in and around the village to avoid untoward incidents. TNIE’s attempts to get an official version from both Tenkasi and Tirunelveli SPs were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, a gang attacked two Muslim residents of Therkupatti village located near Nettur, causing minor injuries. Manur police have begun an inquiry to find out if the same gang carried out the Nettur and Therkupatti attacks.