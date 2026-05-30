Three kids battle for life in TN after consuming pesticide mistaken for juice

KRISHNAGIRI: Three children are in critical condition in separate hospitals after they accidentally consumed a pesticide, mistaking it for a juice while playing near a brick kiln close to Singarapettai. The three were identified as A Jayachandira (6), A Haripriya (5) and L Vasanth (6).

Jayachandira and Haripriya are children of Anand and Chinnathayi, who work as labourers in a brick kiln near Alamarathukottai. Vasanth is the son of S Laksmanan and Kuppammal, natives of Thalapathi Nagar, who too are labourers at the same brick kiln.

The incident happened on late Thursday when the trio’s parents met the kids who were playing nearby. They found the kids in severe distress. When they enquired about what had happened, Jayachandira said, “They had consumed a bottle of juice which was kept nearby.”

Following this, the parents checked the area and found an empty bottle of pesticide, which had them worried. Shortly after, the three children showed signs of distress and lost consciousness.

They were rushed to the Uthangarai government hospital where doctors immediately gave first aid. However, Haripriya and Vasanth’s condition worsened overnight and were rushed to the Krishnagiri medical college hospital where their condition is said to be critical. Jayachandira’s condition has also worsened, said sources.

Doctors at Uthangarai government hospital said, “The three children had consumed highly toxic ‘Koka’ pesticide. We are monitoring their situation. Their condition remains critical.” The kids have been coming to the kiln with their parents due to summer holidays.