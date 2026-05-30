TN mob lynches Assam man for ‘misbehaviour’

CHENNAI: A migrant worker was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people at RR Kandigai village near Tiruvallur on Thursday after he allegedly misbehaved with women residents of the village. The deceased was identified as Prosenjit Das (35), a native of Assam. The people involved in the attack are yet to be identified, police said.

According to the Vengal police, Prosenjit was one among six migrant workers who had arrived at Amanapakkam village, under Tamarapakkam panchayat in Ellapuram union, on Thursday morning in search of work. Later in the day, he allegedly consumed alcohol and went to RR Kandigai village.

In an inebriated condition, Prosenjit entered a house in the village and misbehaved with the women who were present inside. Following this, family members of the house chased him away after assaulting him, the police said.