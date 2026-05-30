TN mob lynches Assam man for ‘misbehaviour’

CHENNAI: A migrant worker was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people at RR Kandigai village near Tiruvallur on Thursday after he allegedly misbehaved with women residents of the village. The deceased was identified as Prosenjit Das (35), a native of Assam. The people involved in the attack are yet to be identified, police said.
According to the Vengal police, Prosenjit was one among six migrant workers who had arrived at Amanapakkam village, under Tamarapakkam panchayat in Ellapuram union, on Thursday morning in search of work. Later in the day, he allegedly consumed alcohol and went to RR Kandigai village.
In an inebriated condition, Prosenjit entered a house in the village and misbehaved with the women who were present inside. Following this, family members of the house chased him away after assaulting him, the police said.
He then allegedly entered another house in the village and picked quarrels with some women and other residents. As they raised an alarm, public intervened and Prosenjit allegedly attacked them as well, the police added.
Victim collapsed during attack and died on the spot
Enraged by his actions, a group of villagers assaulted him. Prosenjit collapsed during the attack and died on the spot, police said. On receiving information, the Vengal police rushed to the scene and recovered his body. It was later sent to the Tiruvallur GH for postmortem.
A case has been registered and investigation is under way into the circumstances that led to the death. Officials said inquiries are to be conducted from multiple angles, including the events that preceded the assault and the role of those involved in the crime. The exact sequence of events from the time Prosenjit left Amanapakkam and entered RR Kandigai village is yet to be ascertained, the police said.