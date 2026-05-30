TN panel tells CBSE, private schools to display class-wise fee at entrances

CHENNAI: In a sweeping directive to ensure transparency in collection of school fees, the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has ordered district education authorities to ensure public display of fee structure by all private, CBSE, and aided schools across the state.

Bringing to end the three-and-a-half-year battle of a Coimbatore resident to obtain information on school fees under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, information commissioner VPR Ilamparithi directed schools to display class-wise fee structures at their entrances, on their websites, and furnish them along with the admission application forms.

Coming down heavily on officials for the prolonged delay in furnishing the information, the commission also directed the School Education Department to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation to the applicant, M Liaquath Ali of Coimbatore, and sought explanations from the officials who repeatedly transferred the RTI application instead of providing the requested details.

The commission has directed Director of Private Schools S Suganya to submit a compliance report by June 15.

The order was passed recently on the second appeal filed by Liaquath Ali, who had sought information in October 2022 on the fee structure prescribed for private matriculation higher secondary schools under government guidelines.

According to the commission’s order, the RTI application was transferred between the office of the Chief Educational Officer, the District Educational Officer (Private Schools) and school principals in Coimbatore, resulting in a delay of more than two-and-a-half years. The panel noted that even after receiving its notice, officials had failed to furnish complete information to the applicant.